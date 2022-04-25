How the war in Ukraine is felt in other countries – through debt

The war in Ukraine is worsening debt risk in developing countries. Rising commodity prices, higher borrowing rates, and other factors are making the economic situation harder for countries like Sri Lanka. Many of the countries facing these challenges were previously considered risky, but the war is exacerbating poor conditions and may push some past the tipping point. Elon Musk and Twitter are reportedly in talks for the social media platform to be acquired by the SpaceX and Tesla billionaire. The United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues convenes in New York City for a week of discussion on issues like indigenous rights related to business and the economy.