How “second-chance hiring” is helping some companies restock their workforce

The job market remains very active, with employers looking for workers in an economy that has seen hundreds of thousands of job gains every month. Companies are making a more conscientious effort to hire people who have criminal records, a group which has been long overlooked. Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell helps us break down the data behind "second-chance hiring." We take a look at the possible effects of the euro, which is moving toward parity with the U.S. dollar. And, with holiday weekends come holiday travel – and flight cancellations.