How “second-chance hiring” is helping some companies restock their workforce
The job market remains very active, with employers looking for workers in an economy that has seen hundreds of thousands of job gains every month. Companies are making a more conscientious effort to hire people who have criminal records, a group which has been long overlooked. Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell helps us break down the data behind "second-chance hiring." We take a look at the possible effects of the euro, which is moving toward parity with the U.S. dollar. And, with holiday weekends come holiday travel – and flight cancellations.
Segments From this episode
Will a tight labor market make it easier for formerly incarcerated people to get hired?
"Second-chance hiring" is on the rise, but those with criminal records still face significant barriers to employment.
The pros and cons of the sinking euro
What could be the effects if the euro and U.S. dollar were to be equally valuable?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer