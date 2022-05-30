Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How “second-chance hiring” is helping some companies restock their workforce
May 30, 2022

How "second-chance hiring" is helping some companies restock their workforce

The job market remains very active, with employers looking for workers in an economy that has seen hundreds of thousands of job gains every month. Companies are making a more conscientious effort to hire people who have criminal records, a group which has been long overlooked. Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell helps us break down the data behind "second-chance hiring." We take a look at the possible effects of the euro, which is moving toward parity with the U.S. dollar. And, with holiday weekends come holiday travel – and flight cancellations.

Segments From this episode

Will a tight labor market make it easier for formerly incarcerated people to get hired?

by Andy Uhler , Chris Farrell , Erika Soderstrom and Rose Conlon
May 30, 2022
"Second-chance hiring" is on the rise, but those with criminal records still face significant barriers to employment.
"Second-chance hiring" is on the rise, but those with criminal records still face significant barriers to employment.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
The pros and cons of the sinking euro

by Marielle Segarra
May 30, 2022
What could be the effects if the euro and U.S. dollar were to be equally valuable?
The euro is sinking against the U.S. dollar and could eventually lead to parity, which hasn't happened in decades.
Getty Images
