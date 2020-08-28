SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

The hunt for missing inflation
Aug 28, 2020

The hunt for missing inflation

The Fed will tolerate slightly higher levels of inflation. Plus, a failed cybersecurity attack on a Tesla factory. Also, the pandemic has complicated emergency response efforts for those evacuating to escape Hurricane Laura. And, pro athletes agitate for social change.

Segments From this episode

After years of inflation being below where the Fed has wanted it, the central bank is changing course

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has more.
Tesla's Nevada factory has avoided a serious cybersecurity attack

Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd reports.
COVID-19

Pandemic complicates emergency response to Hurricane Laura

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 28, 2020
Officials had to find alternatives to big, crowded evacuation centers.
A couple leave the hotel in Galveston, Texas, where they had taken shelter from Hurricane Laura on Thursday.
Ellie Cherryhomes/AFP via Getty Images
Race and Economy

Activist athletes can foster change, but sometimes there's a price

by Justin Ho
Aug 28, 2020
And sponsors may be increasingly interested in supporting them to reach their fans.
The Black Lives Matter logo on an NBA court. Many prominent athletes have committed themselves to social activism.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
