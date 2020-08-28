Aug 28, 2020
The hunt for missing inflation
The Fed will tolerate slightly higher levels of inflation. Plus, a failed cybersecurity attack on a Tesla factory. Also, the pandemic has complicated emergency response efforts for those evacuating to escape Hurricane Laura. And, pro athletes agitate for social change.
Segments From this episode
After years of inflation being below where the Fed has wanted it, the central bank is changing course
Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, has more.
Tesla's Nevada factory has avoided a serious cybersecurity attack
Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd reports.
Pandemic complicates emergency response to Hurricane Laura
Officials had to find alternatives to big, crowded evacuation centers.
Activist athletes can foster change, but sometimes there's a price
And sponsors may be increasingly interested in supporting them to reach their fans.
