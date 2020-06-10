Jun 10, 2020
Extra unemployment money is set to run out
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Debate over extending the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits. Should government support for the economy continue? The number of deferred credit card payments appears to be dropping. How community participation can guide law enforcement.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Will the federal government extend the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits?
Democrats want to extend the additional $600 a week through 2021.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Discover says fewer people are opting to defer credit card payments
Will banks that offered forbearance see more customer loyalty down the road?
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Community policing: a more holistic approach to law enforcement
The idea is to create more formal partnerships between community members and officers to foster greater trust.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director