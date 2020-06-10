Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Extra unemployment money is set to run out
Jun 10, 2020

Extra unemployment money is set to run out

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Debate over extending the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits. Should government support for the economy continue? The number of deferred credit card payments appears to be dropping. How community participation can guide law enforcement.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Will the federal government extend the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits?

by David Brancaccio , Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Alex Schroeder
Jun 10, 2020
Democrats want to extend the additional $600 a week through 2021.
U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, right, does not want to extend the extra benefits past July.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Discover says fewer people are opting to defer credit card payments

by Justin Ho
Jun 10, 2020
Will banks that offered forbearance see more customer loyalty down the road?
In the long run, it might be better for customers' financial health to pay off credit debt instead of deferring those payments.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Community policing: a more holistic approach to law enforcement

by Victoria Craig , Stephen Ryan and Alex Schroeder
Jun 10, 2020
The idea is to create more formal partnerships between community members and officers to foster greater trust.
A social worker and member of the Prevention and Protection service help a homeless man in Paris in 2014.
Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Becoming a Tree Richard Houghten

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director