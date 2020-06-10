Will the federal government extend the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits?
Congress and President Donald Trump are deciding whether to extend the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits workers are getting because of the pandemic.
Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer has the latest on this. She spoke with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio, and the following is an edited transcript of their conversation.
David Brancaccio: Yesterday, the U.S. labor secretary said he believes the program should not be extended?
Nancy Marshall-Genzer: Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia testified yesterday before the Senate Finance Committee. He pointed to last week’s unexpectedly good jobs report, which showed unemployment fell in May, to about 13%. The extra $600 a week payment is set to expire at the end of July. It’s on top of regular unemployment benefits, which would continue. Scalia says by July 31, much of the economy will be back open, and employers will be hiring.
Brancaccio: But many want the $600 a week extended, including Democrats?
Marshall-Genzer: Democrats say unemployment is still historically high. And they don’t want people to feel like they have to go back to jobs they feel are unsafe because of COVID-19. Democrats want to extend the extra $600 in unemployment benefits through January. Republicans say that with the extra money, some people are making more on unemployment than they would by working.
Brancaccio: Is there room for compromise here?
Marshall-Genzer: Possibly. Some Democrats say the extra $600 payments should be tied to the unemployment rate, so they’d only continue as long as unemployment remained high. And, Secretary Scalia mentioned the possibility of bonuses for people who return to work.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Which businesses are allowed to reopen right now? And which businesses are actually doing so?
As a patchwork of states start to reopen, businesses that fall into a gray area are wondering when they can reopen. In many places, salons are still shuttered. Bars are mostly closed, too, although restaurants may be allowed to ramp up, depending on the state. “It’s kind of all over the place,” said Elizabeth Milito of the National Federation of Independent Business.
Will you be able to go on vacation this summer?
There’s no chance that this summer will be a normal season for vacations either in the U.S. or internationally. But that doesn’t mean a trip will be impossible. People will just have to be smart about it. That could mean vacations closer to home, especially with gas prices so low. Air travel will be possible this summer, even if it is a very different experience than usual.
When does the expanded COVID-19 unemployment insurance run out?
The CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March, authorized extra unemployment payments, increasing the amount of money, and broadening who qualifies. The increased unemployment benefits have an expiration date — an extra $600 per week the act authorized ends on July 31.
You can find answers to more questions here.
