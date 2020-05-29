Incomes rose in April, but only because of government relief payments
Some startling numbers from the Bureau of Economic Analysis were released Friday showing personal income rose by 10.5% in April.
Also, last month about 20 million people in the U.S. lost their jobs as the coronavirus pandemic hit many businesses. But people still had more money in their pockets than a month earlier.
At the end of every month, the federal government adds up all of the money we’ve made that month from wages, interest, dividends and even government benefits. Then the Bureau of Economic Analysis spits out the personal income number, showing how much income went up or down. It doesn’t usually make headlines. But the April number made economists’ jaws drop.
“It tells us this is a very weird moment,” said Jason Furman, a Harvard economist and former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. He said incomes went up last month because of the $1,200 relief checks most U.S. adults are getting. Plus, the government tacked an extra $600 a week onto unemployment payments.
“The government has protected people’s incomes from the large decline that otherwise would have been caused by the economy,” Furman said.
U.S. workers have filed more than 40 million unemployment claims since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Furman said government benefit payments rose in April by a whopping 90%. Ann Owen, an economist at Hamilton College, said without the government help, the April personal income number falls a lot.
“Income for the month of April would have gone down substantially,” she said. “Instead of being up 10%, we would have been down roughly 5%.”
Most of the relief checks have already been sent out. So what will personal income look like for May? Ernie Tedeschi, policy economist at Evercore ISI, said the personal income number for this month will probably make headlines again because it will drop.
“Because these stimulus payments are one-time, and after they’re sent out, they go away,” Tedeschi said. “It’s not clear if Congress is going to do another round at all, but we’re at the end of May. We know that there’s not going to be another round in May.”
Tedeschi said the government will keep adding the $600 to weekly unemployment payments, but that’s set to expire at the end of July.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Which businesses are allowed to reopen right now? And which businesses are actually doing so?
As a patchwork of states start to reopen, businesses that fall into a gray area are wondering when they can reopen. In many places, salons are still shuttered. Bars are mostly closed, too, although restaurants may be allowed to ramp up, depending on the state. “It’s kind of all over the place,” said Elizabeth Milito of the National Federation of Independent Business.
Will you be able to go on vacation this summer?
There’s no chance that this summer will be a normal season for vacations either in the U.S. or internationally. But that doesn’t mean a trip will be impossible. People will just have to be smart about it. That could mean vacations closer to home, especially with gas prices so low. Air travel will be possible this summer, even if it is a very different experience than usual.
When does the expanded COVID-19 unemployment insurance run out?
The CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March, authorized extra unemployment payments, increasing the amount of money, and broadening who qualifies. The increased unemployment benefits have an expiration date — an extra $600 per week the act authorized ends on July 31.
You can find answers to more questions here.
