Sen. Warren on taxing the ultrawealthy
Mar 12, 2021

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. joins the show to discuss the wealth tax she introduced last week, which would impose a 2% tax on individual net worth above $50 million and an additional 1% surtax on net worth above $1 billion. Plus, COVID relief payments could hit bank accounts as soon as this weekend. And, China's antitrust regulator fines some of the country's largest tech giants.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on her new wealth tax bill and how to enforce it

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Mar 12, 2021
Economists say the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act could raise $3 trillion in 10 years.
"This going to be good for our economy," Warren, D-Mass., said of the wealth tax legislation she introduced last week.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
COVID-19

The COVID relief package is official. When will we see direct payments?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Mar 12, 2021
The White House says relief payments sent by direct deposit could start hitting bank accounts this weekend.
Getting checks out to Americans who are already in the IRS’ system should be quick this time around.
Jeff Fusco/Getty Images
China's antitrust regulator fines a dozen companies, including Tencent, ByteDance-backed firm

Marketplace's Jennifer Pak reports.

Marketplace's Jennifer Pak reports.
Music from the episode

Feel It All Around Washed Out

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
