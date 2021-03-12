Mar 12, 2021
Sen. Warren on taxing the ultrawealthy
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. joins the show to discuss the wealth tax she introduced last week, which would impose a 2% tax on individual net worth above $50 million and an additional 1% surtax on net worth above $1 billion. Plus, COVID relief payments could hit bank accounts as soon as this weekend. And, China's antitrust regulator fines some of the country's largest tech giants.
Segments From this episode
Sen. Elizabeth Warren on her new wealth tax bill and how to enforce it
Economists say the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act could raise $3 trillion in 10 years.
The COVID relief package is official. When will we see direct payments?
The White House says relief payments sent by direct deposit could start hitting bank accounts this weekend.
China's antitrust regulator fines a dozen companies, including Tencent, ByteDance-backed firm
Marketplace's Jennifer Pak reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director