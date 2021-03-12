The COVID relief package is official. When will we see direct payments?
The White House says relief payments sent by direct deposit could start hitting bank accounts this weekend. The payments are part of the nearly $2 trillion COVID relief bill President Joe Biden signed Thursday.
Individuals making up to $75,000 a year and married couples earning up to $150,000 will get the full $1,400 relief payment. If the IRS already has your bank account information, you’re all set, and you could see your direct deposit payment this weekend.
If you’ve already filed your 2020 taxes, that’s what the IRS will use to determine if you’re eligible for a payment. Otherwise it’ll use your 2019 tax return.
If you just registered your bank account with the IRS when you paid your 2020 taxes, it’s not clear if the IRS will be able to use that account. We also don’t know yet if the IRS will set up an online portal like it did with the first relief checks, where people can register for direct payments. The agency shut down the portal last May and didn’t open it up again when the second round of relief checks was sent out last December.
If you haven’t set up direct deposit with the IRS, you’ll get either a paper check or debit card.
When are we going to see more COVID relief direct payments?
Those stimulus checks, as they’re commonly referred to, are for $1,400, but if you got one last time that doesn’t mean you’ll get one this time. Now there’s a hard cutoff for single people making more than $80,000, or married couples who make over $160,000. From the time the COVID relief bill passes and gets signed into law by President Joe Biden, you’ll probably start seeing the payments show up in bank accounts within a couple weeks. That’s for direct deposit. Paper checks take a little longer.
I’m hearing a lot about interest rates. Is it getting more expensive to borrow money?
Expectations of higher inflation as the economy rebounds have investors demanding higher yields to compensate. In turn, the recent surge in bond yields is pushing up the interest rates consumers pay on mortgages and other loans. Economist Scott Hoyt with Moody’s Analytics said rising rates could dampen demand for housing a little and refinancing a little more. Other kinds of consumer spending are less likely to be affected. Interest on auto loans and credit cards are pegged to shorter-term rates, which haven’t been rising as much.
How will the latest round of pandemic relief from the federal government help women?
More than 2 million women have left the workforce since 2020. Many of them did so initially to care for children. The American Rescue Plan, poised to be passed this week, is offering an expanded child tax credit that could give up to $300 a month per child under the age of 6. It also includes nearly $15 billion to help support child care facilities. Even so, experts say child care is still the primary stumbling block for many women who want and need to get back to work.
