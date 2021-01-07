Jan 7, 2021
What a Democratic Senate means for economic policy
Plus, yesterday’s violence at the Capitol caused chaos for our democracy but also for people living, working and running businesses in Washington, D.C. And, delays on stimulus payments mean some won't get the money until they file their taxes for 2020.
Segments From this episode
How the Capitol insurrection affects those who live and work in Washington
Wednesday's violence caused chaos for our democracy, but also for people living, working and running businesses.
A Democratic Senate could mean big economic policy changes
A unified Democratic government might approve more stimulus, aid to states and tax hikes to fund health, education and green energy.
Some delayed stimulus payments may not arrive until you file 2020 taxes
If the IRS has out-of-date information for your bank account, you may have to claim the stimulus as a credit on your 2020 taxes.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director