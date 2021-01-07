UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What a Democratic Senate means for economic policy
Jan 7, 2021

What a Democratic Senate means for economic policy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, yesterday’s violence at the Capitol caused chaos for our democracy but also for people living, working and running businesses in Washington, D.C. And, delays on stimulus payments mean some won't get the money until they file their taxes for 2020.

Segments From this episode

How the Capitol insurrection affects those who live and work in Washington

by David Brancaccio and Kimberly Adams
Jan 7, 2021
Wednesday's violence caused chaos for our democracy, but also for people living, working and running businesses.
Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A Democratic Senate could mean big economic policy changes

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 7, 2021
A unified Democratic government might approve more stimulus, aid to states and tax hikes to fund health, education and green energy.
Jon Ossoff, left, and Raphael Warnock campaign with President-elect Joe Biden in Atlanta. With the victories of Ossoff and Warnock, Democrats will control the Senate.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Some delayed stimulus payments may not arrive until you file 2020 taxes

by Nova Safo
Jan 7, 2021
If the IRS has out-of-date information for your bank account, you may have to claim the stimulus as a credit on your 2020 taxes.
There’s a glitch in the direct payments system: For some taxpayers, the IRS has out-of-date bank account information.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden plans federal board to surge COVID-19 testing. What might that look like?
COVID-19
Biden plans federal board to surge COVID-19 testing. What might that look like?
Marriage and divorce are way down, study suggests
COVID-19
Marriage and divorce are way down, study suggests
Who donated to Georgia runoff campaigns?
Who donated to Georgia runoff campaigns?
World Bank president forecasts "subdued" economic recovery for 2021
COVID-19
World Bank president forecasts "subdued" economic recovery for 2021