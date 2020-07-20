Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

All eyes are on the next COVID-19 relief package
Jul 20, 2020

All eyes are on the next COVID-19 relief package

Congress begins to hammer out the next round of COVID-19 aid. Meanwhile, some people still have not gotten their first COVID-19 relief checks. The "Strike for Black Lives" today. And, what will we see in airlines' second-quarter results this week?

Segments From this episode

What are economists looking for in the next COVID-19 relief package?

The biggest focus is the extension of unemployment benefits. Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more.
COVID-19

Some people still have not received the first COVID-19 relief check. Here's why.

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Rose Conlon and Alex Schroeder
Jul 20, 2020
A new study by the Brookings Institution found racial disparities in whose checks were delayed.
One way to make sure more people get their payments if their is a second round is to consider prepaid debit cards instead of Treasury checks.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Race and Economy

Thousands of workers are walking off the job to "Strike for Black Lives"

by Nova Safo
Jul 20, 2020
Among the demands are better treatment of employees of color, a $15 minimum wage and more personal protective equipment.
Organizers say the pandemic has worsened socioeconomic inequalities, and they want corporations and politicians to do more to address the problem.
Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Airlines brace themselves ahead of reporting earnings this week

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 20, 2020
The last quarter wasn't a good one for carriers.
Consumer surveys find most Americans are wary of getting on a plane right now.
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
