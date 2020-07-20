Jul 20, 2020
All eyes are on the next COVID-19 relief package
Congress begins to hammer out the next round of COVID-19 aid. Meanwhile, some people still have not gotten their first COVID-19 relief checks. The "Strike for Black Lives" today. And, what will we see in airlines' second-quarter results this week?
Segments From this episode
What are economists looking for in the next COVID-19 relief package?
The biggest focus is the extension of unemployment benefits. Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more.
Some people still have not received the first COVID-19 relief check. Here's why.
A new study by the Brookings Institution found racial disparities in whose checks were delayed.
Thousands of workers are walking off the job to "Strike for Black Lives"
Among the demands are better treatment of employees of color, a $15 minimum wage and more personal protective equipment.
Airlines brace themselves ahead of reporting earnings this week
The last quarter wasn't a good one for carriers.
