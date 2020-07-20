Some people still have not received the first COVID-19 relief check. Here’s why.

The Senate is back in session this week after a two-week recess. It is considering the next coronavirus relief package. Republicans and Democrats disagree over the size of the next round of direct cash payments, and who should get them.

But in the background here, some people still haven’t received the first economic relief payment Congress authorized back in March. A new study by the Brookings Institution found racial disparities in whose checks were delayed.

One of the authors of that study, Janet Holtzblatt, is a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. She spoke with Marketplace’s Sabri Ben-Achour, and the following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Sabri Ben-Achour: You found clear racial disparities in the data. Black and Hispanic people were less likely to have received their payments by late May than white people. Why?

Janet Holtzblatt: To some extent, part of that had to do with limitations and restrictions in the law. The group that had the lowest participation in our study were Hispanic adults who had non-citizens in their families. Under the CARES Act, people were not eligible for the economic impact payments if they were undocumented.

Ben-Achour: Congress, as we mentioned, is considering a second round of payments. How can the process be amended this time to reduce all these kinds of disparities?

Holtzblatt: I think one important aspect would be to really require the Treasury Department, IRS to provide the option of sending the money through prepaid debit cards. They tried that, but many of them received them and tore them up thinking it was junk mail, because there was no logo on the envelope or on the prepaid debit cards that indicated they were coming from the Treasury Department. It had the name of a private vendor.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? As of now, those $600-a-week payments will stop at the end of July. For many, unemployment payments have been a lifeline, but one that is about to end, if nothing changes. The debate over whether or not to extend these benefits continues among lawmakers. With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, are restaurants and bars shutting back down? The latest jobs report shows that 4.8 million Americans went back to work in June. More than 30% of those job gains were from bars and restaurants. But those industries are in trouble again. For example, because of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, increased restrictions on restaurant capacities and closed bars. It’s created a logistical nightmare. Which businesses got Paycheck Protection Program loans? The numbers are in — well, at least in part. The federal government has released the names of companies that received loans of $150,000 or more through the Paycheck Protection Program. Some of the companies people are surprised got loans include Kanye West’s fashion line, Yeezy, TGI Fridays and P.F. Chang’s. The companies you might not recognize, particularly some smaller businesses, were able to hire back staff or partially reopen thanks to the loans. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse