Businesses are spending for the future

The market is taking prospects of higher taxes for the wealthy in stride

That's according to Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. Coronado said that expectations for very strong GDP growth in the first quarter are probably helping to offset "the pain" of potential increases on taxes for the wealthy. Meanwhile, Coronado said, the Federal Reserve is likely to stick to its "very patient message" that it will not even think about changing policy until there's enough data to prove the economy is in a stable, self-sustaining place.