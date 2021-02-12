Feb 12, 2021
Savings, checking … and now cryptocurrency accounts
BNY Mellon, the country’s oldest bank, plans to offer cryptocurrency services to its clients. Plus, a new challenge to the ballot measure that exempted Uber and Lyft from California's gig economy law. And, the Department of Housing and Urban Development says it's extending protections against housing discrimination to include LGBTQ people.
Segments From this episode
Ride-hail drivers, union file lawsuit challenging California's Proposition 22
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
BNY Mellon announces it will offer cryptocurrency services
Mainstream banks may offer a layer of legitimacy to cryptocurrency that is appealing to big institutional investors.
Biden administration extends housing protection to LGBTQ Americans
They'll be protected under the Fair Housing Act.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director