Savings, checking … and now cryptocurrency accounts
Feb 12, 2021

Savings, checking … and now cryptocurrency accounts

BNY Mellon, the country’s oldest bank, plans to offer cryptocurrency services to its clients. Plus, a new challenge to the ballot measure that exempted Uber and Lyft from California's gig economy law. And, the Department of Housing and Urban Development says it's extending protections against housing discrimination to include LGBTQ people.

Segments From this episode

Ride-hail drivers, union file lawsuit challenging California's Proposition 22

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
BNY Mellon announces it will offer cryptocurrency services

by Justin Ho
Feb 12, 2021
Mainstream banks may offer a layer of legitimacy to cryptocurrency that is appealing to big institutional investors.
Storing cryptocurrency like Bitcoin hasn’t always been easy. People have to worry about hackers and keep track of passwords for their digital wallets.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Biden administration extends housing protection to LGBTQ Americans

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 12, 2021
They'll be protected under the Fair Housing Act.
The new interpretation of the Fair Housing Act includes people renting apartments, at shelters or involved with mortgage and other real estate transactions, said Spencer Watson, who runs the Center for LGBTQ Economic Advancement and Research.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Is This How You Feel? The Preatures

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
