Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Are November doorbuster sales a good idea during a pandemic?
Oct 14, 2020

Are November doorbuster sales a good idea during a pandemic?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
On the CDC list of high-risk activities during the fall holidays? Shopping in crowded stores on Thanksgiving or the day after. Plus, quarterly results from the big banks. And, the potential for disappointment when it comes to the iPhone 12.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

What will Black Friday be like this year?

by Marielle Segarra
Oct 14, 2020
Shopping in crowded stores on Thanksgiving or the day after, Black Friday, is on the CDC's list of high-risk activities for the fall holidays.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Why big banks are reporting better-than-expected earnings during the pandemic downturn

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 14, 2020
Quarterly earnings for big banks like Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase are beating expectations thanks to a soaring stock market.
Citigroup's net income of $3.2 billion, or $1.40 per share, topped analyst expectations for the third quarter.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Not everyone with a new iPhone 12 will get faster 5G connection

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Oct 14, 2020
The fastest of the new 5G networks are still being built, meaning the infrastructure for these new iPhones is not completely there yet.
Apple pointed out that its new iPhones are compatible with millimeter wave 5G, at least in the U.S., but not everyone will have access to those networks yet.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Degrees of Light Taylor McFerrin

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Disney's reorganization puts the spotlight on streaming
Disney's reorganization puts the spotlight on streaming
What would Google be without Chrome?
What would Google be without Chrome?
How many people are unemployed right now?
Unemployment 2020
How many people are unemployed right now?
The one-child policy is history, but rules in China still restrict families
The one-child policy is history, but rules in China still restrict families