Oct 14, 2020
Are November doorbuster sales a good idea during a pandemic?
On the CDC list of high-risk activities during the fall holidays? Shopping in crowded stores on Thanksgiving or the day after. Plus, quarterly results from the big banks. And, the potential for disappointment when it comes to the iPhone 12.
Segments From this episode
What will Black Friday be like this year?
Shopping in crowded stores on Thanksgiving or the day after, Black Friday, is on the CDC's list of high-risk activities for the fall holidays.
Why big banks are reporting better-than-expected earnings during the pandemic downturn
Quarterly earnings for big banks like Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase are beating expectations thanks to a soaring stock market.
Not everyone with a new iPhone 12 will get faster 5G connection
The fastest of the new 5G networks are still being built, meaning the infrastructure for these new iPhones is not completely there yet.
