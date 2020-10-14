One way we can see that this pandemic recession is different from the Great Recession is that banks are doing better.

This week we’re getting third quarter results from the major ones. JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup reported theirs Tuesday, saying they had better-than-expected financial performance, and lower-than-expected losses. On Wednesday, Goldman Sachs followed suit beating revenue expectations, although Bank of America came up short in that category and Wells Fargo missed on earnings.

This should be a tough time for banks. Low interest rates hurt their profits. And with millions unemployed and consumers strapped for cash, the credit card business is slow.

The banks’ trading business, though, has been helped by the soaring stock market, said CFRA analyst Ken Leon.

“The capital markets have done well,” Leon said.

Meanwhile, banks have put billions aside in reserves to cover losses if a lot of consumers and businesses default on their loans.

But so far, said Bankrate’s Greg McBride, “at this point we haven’t seen the type of delinquencies and defaults that we would normally see in a recession.”

McBride said that’s partly because borrowers have gotten forbearance to delay paying monthly mortgage and credit card bills.

“The hope is that these payment relief options can kind of bridge the gap until we get the virus behind us, people get back to work and they’re able to resume making the payments,” he said.

Analysts warn that without another round of government stimulus, banks might start to see more consumers and businesses default on their loans.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on more pandemic relief aid from the federal government? President Donald Trump first tweeted that he’s cutting off negotiations on big pandemic relief funding until after the election. Then, later the same day, he called for piecemeal stimulus, including $1,200 pandemic checks for families to be signed by the president and arrive before election day. So, some whiplash here. Karen Petrou, managing partner of the Washington-based economic consulting firm Federal Financial Analytics, said “the president is always negotiating. I mean, he’s just trying to make a deal. That’s the only way I can explain this.” Are people still waiting for unemployment payments? Yes. There is no way to know exactly how many people have been waiting for months and are still not getting unemployment, because states do not have a good system in place for tracking that kind of data, according to Andrew Stettner of The Century Foundation. But by his own calculations, only about 60% of people who have applied for benefits are currently receiving them. That means there are millions still waiting. Read more here on what they are doing about it. What’s going to happen to retailers, especially with the holiday shopping season approaching? A report out Tuesday from the accounting consultancy BDO USA said 29 big retailers filed for bankruptcy protection through August. And if bankruptcies continue at that pace, the number could rival the bankruptcies of 2010, after the Great Recession. For retailers, the last three months of this year will be even more critical than usual for their survival as they look for some hope around the holidays. Read More Collapse