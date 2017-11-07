DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/07/2017: How the GOP's tax bill tries to appeal to social conservatives

(U.S. Edition) Millions of leaked documents known as the "Paradise Papers" show how the very rich are using offshore accounts in tax havens. One of the companies cited in these leaks: Apple. We'll look at how the company had shopped around for a tax haven after a crackdown on its tax practices in Ireland. Afterwards, we'll discuss some of the provisions buried in the GOP's tax bill meant to appeal to social conservatives, and then talk about a growing increase in the number of longer-term car loans.

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.