11/07/2017: How the GOP's tax bill tries to appeal to social conservatives

(U.S. Edition) Millions of leaked documents known as the "Paradise Papers" show how the very rich are using offshore accounts in tax havens. One of the companies cited in these leaks: Apple. We'll look at how the company had shopped around for a tax haven after a crackdown on its tax practices in Ireland. Afterwards, we'll discuss some of the provisions buried in the GOP's tax bill meant to appeal to social conservatives, and then talk about a growing increase in the number of longer-term car loans.