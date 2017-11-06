DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/06/2017: A member of Trump's cabinet has ties to Russia, according to the Paradise Papers

(U.S. Edition) As part of an anti-corruption drive, dozens of Saudi princes and businessmen are under arrest in Riyadh. We'll take a look at some of the key players involved, and how this could affect the planned IPO of  Saudi Aramco, which could become the largest-ever public offering. Afterwards, we'll look at a leak of documents, known as the "Paradise Papers," that indicate U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has previously undisclosed business ties to an energy firm owned by friends and family of Russian President Vladimir Putin. And finally, we'll discuss the upcoming House Ways and Means Committee "markup" meeting over the GOP tax bill, along with China's growing role in the fight against climate change.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.