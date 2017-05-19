DownloadDownload

05/19/2017: Corruption in the West

President Trump is traveling to Saudi Arabia today, a trip that'll include a number of American CEOs. The reason they're tagging along: there are deals to be made. On today's show, we'll take a look at the state of trade between the Gulf kingdom and the U.S. Afterwards, we'll explore the meal-kit war between startups like Blue Apron and major supermarkets like Kroger. Plus: Author Laurence Cockcroft explains rising corruption in the West and how the Trump administration is trying to roll back rules aimed at combating the issue.

