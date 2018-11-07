The trade war is getting bigger

DownloadDownload

(U.S. Edition) The trade war between the U.S. and China is escalating. The Trump administration has published an additional list of $200 billion worth of Chinese goods that it wants to hit with tariffs. We'll discuss China's response to this list, and the change in the types of products that we're hitting with penalties. Afterwards, we'll look at how some U.S.-China deals are staying on track, despite all this trade turmoil. Tesla is building its first factory outside of the U.S. in Shanghai. Plus, as part of series "Divided Decade," we'll hear from Orange County resident Laryn Lee about the troubles her family faced during the financial crisis. Today's podcast is sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/11/2018)

