The phone call that lowered Pfizer drug prices

(Markets Edition) Pfizer has reversed its big price increase following pressure from Trump and his administration. We'll discuss some of the reasons why they may have taken heed of the government's words, and why there could still be a catch. Afterwards, we'll explore how the trade war affects banks, and then we'll talk about a potential bilateral trade deal between the U.S. and the U.K. Today's podcast is sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/11/2018)

