03/07/2018: Trump's chief economics adviser has resigned, and markets are taking notice

(Markets Edition) With news that Gary Cohn — President Trump's chief economic adviser — has resigned, we'll look at whether the business community has lost a major ally in the Trump administration and why markets aren't pleased with the news. Afterwards, we'll discuss where we are in the process of renegotiating NAFTA, and then explore whether the U.S. steel industry would be able to meet demand if imports fall off.