11/30/2017: What the tax bill could mean for farmers

(U.S. Edition) Farmers and farm lobbyists, overall, seem to be pretty positive about the GOP's planned tax cuts, according to economist Chris Farrell. At least, for now. On today's show, we'll look at what aspects of the tax bill may be a cause for concern for this group, and whether these new tax rates could mean more government austerity to come. Afterwards, as part of Marketplace Weekend's reporting trip to Puerto Rico, we'll look at the growth of solar on the island.

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.