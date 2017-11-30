11/30/2017: What the tax bill could mean for farmers

(U.S. Edition) Farmers and farm lobbyists, overall, seem to be pretty positive about the GOP's planned tax cuts, according to economist Chris Farrell. At least, for now. On today's show, we'll look at what aspects of the tax bill may be a cause for concern for this group, and whether these new tax rates could mean more government austerity to come. Afterwards, as part of Marketplace Weekend's reporting trip to Puerto Rico, we'll look at the growth of solar on the island.