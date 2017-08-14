08/14/2017: Could efforts to fight violent extremism get more support?

DownloadDownload

A rally planned by white nationalist groups ultimately led to violent clashes and the death of an anti-racist protestor, Heather Heyer, this weekend. One federal effort to target domestic terrorism, the Countering Violent Extremism program, had been set up by the Obama administration. But recent changes under the Trump administration have raised questions about the program's future. On today's show, we'll take a look at what the program does and what might change. Afterwards, we'll look at a RAND study that shows Americans are doing work during their personal time, and then discuss the question of who owns seeds bought by farmers and gardeners. 

