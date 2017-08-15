08/15/2017: GoDaddy cuts ties with neo-Nazi site Daily Stormer

Daily Stormer, which describes itself as "The World's Most Genocidal Republican Website," has been let go from the domain GoDaddy after posting personal attacks about Heather Heyer, one of the Charlottesville victims. On today's show, we'll look at the role that services like GoDaddy play in controlling internet content. Afterwards, we'll look at a growing debate over the manufacturing standards for environmentally friendly electronics. Manufacturers seem to be getting better marks for these products, but some in the gadget repair community say the lenses for judging those manufacturers are getting a little rose-tinted.