The gender pay discussion heads to the symphony

January 07, 2019

The U.S. and China have agreed to “positive and constructive” trade dialogue as they resume talks Monday in Beijing. Andrew Walker with the BBC told us more. Also, the partial government shutdown might start messing with your tax refund, as the IRS is down to an eighth of its workforce during the ramp-up before tax season. Then we tackle the gender pay gap among professional musicians: The Boston Symphony Orchestra is being sued by its principal flute player, who said she makes $64,000 less per year than the male oboe player next to her. Today's show is sponsored by IndeedPitney BowesU.S. Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

