Tesla breaks ground in Shanghai as China, U.S. trade talks resume

January 07, 2019

From the BBC World Service … As the U.S. and China resurrect trade talks Monday, Elon Musk’s Tesla broke ground on a new facility in Shanghai that’ll allow the electric carmaker to build its autos locally and offset price hikes of imported models that came as a result of the trade spat. Then, commuters in big U.S. cities like New York know all too well the squeeze rising transportation costs have on their commuting budgets. But they’re not alone – we take a look at why trains in Britain, which saw a 3 percent fare increase this month, are more expensive and sometimes less reliable than many European services. Today's show is sponsored by IndeedPitney Bowes, U.S. Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

