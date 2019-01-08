DownloadDownload

Landfills across the U.S. are running out of room

With trade talks between the U.S. and China resuming, we talk markets with economist Lindsey Piegza. We also have more out of the effects of the partial government shutdown, which is affecting the food stamp program called SNAP. The program helps to feed 40 million people. Then we talk a little trash: According to the Waste Business Journal, the typical landfill in the U.S. will be filled to capacity by the time a child born today becomes a teenager. There’s a Tennessee landfill that has six years left. Today's show is sponsored by IndeedU.S. Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.