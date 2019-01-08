Landfills across the U.S. are running out of room

With trade talks between the U.S. and China resuming, we talk markets with economist Lindsey Piegza. We also have more out of the effects of the partial government shutdown, which is affecting the food stamp program called SNAP. The program helps to feed 40 million people. Then we talk a little trash: According to the Waste Business Journal, the typical landfill in the U.S. will be filled to capacity by the time a child born today becomes a teenager. There's a Tennessee landfill that has six years left.