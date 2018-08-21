DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

America’s China tariffs impact more than just Beijing

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Chinese and American officials are meeting in Washington today to discuss the ongoing trade spat – and overnight President Trump again ramped up pressure saying China is “absolutely” manipulating its currency. But what exactly does that mean, and what implications could it have on the souring relationship between the world’s two biggest economies?  Afterwards, it’s not just the U.S. and China caught up in a trade spat – most Asian economies are intricately linked to China through their supply chains. What hurts Beijing can also hurt other nations like South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore. Today’s show is sponsored by Alliance For Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (08/21/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.