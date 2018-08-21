America’s China tariffs impact more than just Beijing

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Chinese and American officials are meeting in Washington today to discuss the ongoing trade spat – and overnight President Trump again ramped up pressure saying China is "absolutely" manipulating its currency. But what exactly does that mean, and what implications could it have on the souring relationship between the world's two biggest economies? Afterwards, it's not just the U.S. and China caught up in a trade spat – most Asian economies are intricately linked to China through their supply chains. What hurts Beijing can also hurt other nations like South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore.