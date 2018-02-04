04/02/2018: When will a tit-for-tat spat turn into a global trade war?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … the United States and China are going tit for tat in trade tariffs, but at what point will the escalating tension be considered an all-out trade war? Then, there’s a lot of talk about the threat automation poses to the jobs market. But a new study suggests much of the concern is overblown. Afterward, turmeric’s medicinal properties have long been used by Indian cultures, but recently, the Western world has taken notice of its flavor profile and health benefits. To investigate the growing popularity, we’ll take you to a shop serving turmeric lattes, otherwise known as the golden milk.