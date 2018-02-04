CLOSE

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

04/02/2018: When will a tit-for-tat spat turn into a global trade war?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … the United States and China are going tit for tat in trade tariffs, but at what point will the escalating tension be considered an all-out trade war? Then, there’s a lot of talk about the threat automation poses to the jobs market. But a new study suggests much of the concern is overblown. Afterward, turmeric’s medicinal properties have long been used by Indian cultures, but recently, the Western world has taken notice of its flavor profile and health benefits. To investigate the growing popularity, we’ll take you to a shop serving turmeric lattes, otherwise known as the golden milk.

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.