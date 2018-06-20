DownloadDownload

Talk of tariff tit-for-tat has a real impact on global currencies

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Higher tariffs on goods for the U.S. and China might be theoretical at this point, but the escalating threats are already having a real effect on financial markets. So how are emerging-market currencies – already under pressure from local political turmoil – feeling the heat? Then, there's a vote by the International Monetary Fund today on a record-breaking aid package for Argentina. But what is the country doing to help give international investors more confidence in the economy? Afterwards, water has been more expensive than fuel in India for years, but even in the Himalayas, cities are now running out of water. We’ll take you there and explain what’s going on.  Today’s podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (carbonite.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (06/20/2018)

