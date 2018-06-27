DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Is the "nation of shopkeepers" going to war with business?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … trade officials from India and the U.S. are meeting in Delhi today to try and avoid a tit-for-tat situation on duties. Then, are the leaders of the “nation of shopkeepers” at war with business? Two unlikely bedfellows today signed a joint letter urging the British government to speed up Brexit negotiations as businesses begin to ring the alarm bells even louder on the consequences of a no-deal scenario.  Afterwards, while political uncertainty in Turkey has diminished after President Erdogan’s victory over the weekend, one big issue for the country’s economy  — aside from foreign investment and low interest rates – is its 3.5 million Syrian refugees. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), and the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business (utahmbaonline.com). (06/27/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.