Is the "nation of shopkeepers" going to war with business?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … trade officials from India and the U.S. are meeting in Delhi today to try and avoid a tit-for-tat situation on duties. Then, are the leaders of the "nation of shopkeepers" at war with business? Two unlikely bedfellows today signed a joint letter urging the British government to speed up Brexit negotiations as businesses begin to ring the alarm bells even louder on the consequences of a no-deal scenario. Afterwards, while political uncertainty in Turkey has diminished after President Erdogan's victory over the weekend, one big issue for the country's economy — aside from foreign investment and low interest rates – is its 3.5 million Syrian refugees. (06/27/2018)