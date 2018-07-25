Is the end of tit-for-tat tariffs between the EU and U.S. in sight?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Ahead of a meeting today with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, President Trump tweeted he was “ready” to drop all tariffs, barriers and subsidies between the U.S. and EU. But how realistic is that outcome? Then, Sergio Marchionne – the former CEO of Fiat Chrysler who unexpectedly stepped down over the weekend – has died. We look at the legacy of the auto-industry titan who turned around fortunes of the company during his tenure at the top. Afterwards, millennials cling to job security and worry they’ll never own a home …. that is, everywhere except oil-rich Norway. We’ll take you there and talk to members of that generation who don’t worry so much about their futures. Today's podcast is sponsored by Purple Mattress, Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), and USPS (USPS.com/future. (07/25/2018)