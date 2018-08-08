U.S. tariffs aren’t taking a big bite out of China’s trade…yet

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service…Despite U.S. tariffs enacted six days into July, China's monthly exports rose more than expected. We'll dissect how America's tit-for-tat trade spat with the country could impact the economy in the second half of the year. Then, Malaysia's former prime minster had pleaded not guilty to new charges of money laundering brought against him on Wednesday. Afterwards, Pakistan's sports star-turned prime minister hasn't been sworn in yet after elections last month, but he already faces a mounting financial crisis as many analysts believe the country will look for its thirteenth IMF bailout. We'll take you there and investigate how the newly-minted politician will try to turn things around.