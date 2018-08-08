DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

U.S. tariffs aren’t taking a big bite out of China’s trade…yet

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service…Despite U.S. tariffs enacted six days into July, China’s monthly exports rose more than expected. We’ll dissect how America’s tit-for-tat trade spat with the country could impact the economy in the second half of the year. Then, Malaysia’s former prime minster had pleaded not guilty to new charges of money laundering brought against him on Wednesday. Afterwards, Pakistan’s sports star-turned prime minister hasn’t been sworn in yet after elections last month, but he already faces a mounting financial crisis as many analysts believe the country will look for its thirteenth IMF bailout. We’ll take you there and investigate how the newly-minted politician will try to turn things around. Today's show is sponsored by Avast (avast.com), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (08/08/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.