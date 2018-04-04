CLOSE

MAKE AN INVESTMENT IN MARKETPLACE

Keep public service journalism going strong.

donate
DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

04/04/2018: The U.S. and China ratchet up their trade fight

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … The U.S. and China turn up the heat in their escalating trade spat. This morning, China outlined hefty tariffs on $50 billion worth of goods, including soybeans and aircraft. We’ll bring you the latest details and market reaction. Then, the latest developments from the world’s biggest advertising company, WPP Group, which is investigating an allegation of personal misconduct against its chief executive. Afterwards, today is the deadline for U.K. companies to report their gender pay gaps. So far we’ve learned the average woman is paid 10 percent less than the average man. So, what can be done to close the disparity in pay?

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.