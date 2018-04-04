04/04/2018: The U.S. and China ratchet up their trade fight

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … The U.S. and China turn up the heat in their escalating trade spat. This morning, China outlined hefty tariffs on $50 billion worth of goods, including soybeans and aircraft. We’ll bring you the latest details and market reaction. Then, the latest developments from the world’s biggest advertising company, WPP Group, which is investigating an allegation of personal misconduct against its chief executive. Afterwards, today is the deadline for U.K. companies to report their gender pay gaps. So far we’ve learned the average woman is paid 10 percent less than the average man. So, what can be done to close the disparity in pay?