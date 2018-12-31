close

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Partial government shutdown reaches 10 days

December 31, 2018

(U.S. Edition) The partial government shutdown has reached 10 days, with hundreds of thousands of government employees working without pay. The main sticking point behind the shutdown remains about funding for heightened security along the U.S. border with Mexico. We take a quick look at the markets, but also talk with Reva Goujon, VP of Global Analysis at Stratfor, about the forces that could affect the global economy in 2019. Then, we dive into the re-emergence of the independent bookstore. Today's show is sponsored by Netsuite and Wasabi Technologies.

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.