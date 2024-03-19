My EconomyBanks in TurmoilA Warmer WorldElection 2024

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support our non-partisan nonprofit newsroom 💜 Donate now

The success of women’s college basketball is more than just Caitlin Clark

Savannah Maher Mar 19, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
University of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is getting a lot of credit for the growing fan base of NCAA women's basketball. "But this is not the one and only talent," says sports management professor Ceyda Mumcu of the University of New Haven.. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The success of women’s college basketball is more than just Caitlin Clark

Savannah Maher Mar 19, 2024
Heard on:
University of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is getting a lot of credit for the growing fan base of NCAA women's basketball. "But this is not the one and only talent," says sports management professor Ceyda Mumcu of the University of New Haven.. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

March Madness tips off this week. The highly anticipated women’s tournament is expected to draw plenty of interest, after a buzzy regular season marked by record-breaking performances by players and coaches, plus a surge in ticket sales and TV ratings for NCAA women’s basketball. 

This is no fluke. It comes as fans are showing more interest and broadcasters and commercial partners are making bigger investments in women’s elite sports.

There’s one NCAA women’s player who’s getting a lot of credit for the league’s growing profile. And there’s no doubt the University of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is a phenomenon. 

“But this is not the one and only talent,” said Ceyda Mumcu, a professor of sports management at the University of New Haven. 

She said past greats came up when the only way to watch at home was on a handful of cable networks that weren’t giving the women’s game much airtime. 

“Then you would find women’s sports on ESPN2, or 3, or God knows where,” she said.

Now, there are a lot more ways to watch and engage with sports.

People are seeking out women’s leagues on streaming platforms, social media hype is attracting new fans, and brands are taking notice, said Destiny Washington with the Wasserman Collective. 

Nike, Gatorade, Molson Coors and Michelob Ultra are just some of the names you’ll see splashed across jerseys and advertising in stadiums in women’s sports these days, she said.

“When it comes to investing in teams, leagues and infrastructure, this helps the overall ecosystem,” Washington said.

With more resources, leagues grow and play gets more competitive. Fans get on board — like we’ve seen with women’s college hoops. 

“It’s exciting, but it’s also a moment of uncertainty,” said Kenneth Shropshire, who studies the business of sports at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. 

With athletes like Caitlin Clark and Louisiana State University’s Angel Reese becoming household names, he said the women’s game needs to cultivate more superstars and superstar matchups to keep fans engaged and investors bought in. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:54 PM PDT
28:11
2:08 PM PDT
1:04
12:25 PM PDT
31:18
7:32 AM PDT
8:22
3:05 AM PDT
10:39
Mar 14, 2024
31:49
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
The success of women's college basketball is more than just Caitlin Clark
The success of women's college basketball is more than just Caitlin Clark
Geothermal energy could be on its way to Chicago’s South Side
Geothermal energy could be on its way to Chicago’s South Side
How the Realtors' legal settlement could change the buyer-agent relationship
How the Realtors' legal settlement could change the buyer-agent relationship
Is the U.S. food safety system really all that safe?
Is the U.S. food safety system really all that safe?