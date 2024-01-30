The NFL games this past weekend gave viewers a taste of the action we may see in the upcoming Super Bowl, slated for Feb. 11 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

But they also gave us a peek at the tone of the ads we’re going to see during the big game, and several commercials this weekend had subtle nods to the state of the economy.

You may have seen an ad for Xfinity home internet, for example, with two brothers making predictions and wisecracks about their futures.

“Maybe we’ll even get married one day,” remarks the younger brother, referring to a crush. “I wonder what I’ll be doing,” the older brother responds. “Probably still living here with mom and dad,” the younger one says.

Right now, economic conditions are improving, but advertisers have to acknowledge that many people are still struggling, said Akshay Rao, who teaches marketing at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.

“They’re not trying to sell the product saying, ‘You don’t have any money,'” he said. “They’re trying to sell the product saying ‘People don’t have any money.'”

The strategy is often humor. Take the talking winged buffalo in this ad for Buffalo Wild Wings, who jokes about not being able to afford college … but being able to afford wings.

That ad tested well with audiences, per Peter Daboll, chief of insights and strategy at iSpot.tv.

Advertisers are trying convey empathy, and “they’re just trying to do it in a way that isn’t divisive or doesn’t come across as pandering but does it in a way that is real. But they’re not always successful,” he said.

For example, a SoFi ad about refinancing student loans with a bride at an altar burdened by a giant bag representing her debt.

“It was funny, but I think the core audience felt it was a little disingenuous,” Daboll said. “It’s such a major pain point for these people that humor doesn’t necessarily fly.”

When it comes to big financial pain points, he said advertisers have to be very careful to get the right point across — especially with the short window of an expensive TV ad slot.