Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Zillow puts the brakes on controversial house flipping
Oct 18, 2021

Zillow puts the brakes on controversial house flipping

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also on today's show: understanding the two-tiered pay system at the heart of some labor strikes and author Jay Caspian Kang on Asian American identity.

Segments From this episode

China's troubles at home weigh on growth

by Justin Ho
Oct 18, 2021
Energy problems, supply chain woes and a shaky real estate sector are slowing down Chinese GDP growth.
A view of the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai. The giant Chinese economy is struggling with energy and real estate woes.
Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why Zillow hit pause on buying houses

by Andy Uhler
Oct 18, 2021
Zillow will instead focus on selling off its existing inventory. It could be a prudent move.
Two Zillow employees evaluate a home for possible purchase by Zillow in Lauderhill, Florida, in August 2019.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

2-tiered wage systems test today's labor relations

by Caroline Champlin
Oct 18, 2021
In the 1980s, some companies paid new workers less than current workers. Now, employers are trying that system during a labor shortage.
A striking worker pickets a John Deere facility in Davenport, Iowa. The current labor shortage is making it harder to pay new workers less than those already employed.
Scott Olson via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Shelf Life

What does “Asian American” really mean?

by Jay Caspian Kang
Oct 18, 2021
An excerpt from “The Loneliest Americans,” a new book that explores Asian American identity by Jay Caspian Kang.
People protest hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in Los Angeles. In “The Loneliest Americans,” author Jay Caspian Kang explores Asian American identity.
Mario Tama via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

Keeping the world's largest offshore wind farm on track

by Justin Rowlatt
Oct 18, 2021
Ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, the BBC’s climate editor takes stock of one of the U.K.’s most promising green energies: wind.
Rough weather in the North Sea makes it a great place to install wind turbines.
BBC
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

"Our mental health is important as well," a social worker says

by Anais Amin
Oct 18, 2021
Macro social worker Jasmine Bolden discusses how social workers are often overworked and underpaid.
“When I worked on a micro level, and that’s just direct care, I was overwhelmed a lot,” says Jasmine Bolden, a macro social worker.
iStock via Getty Images Plus
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Dangerous (feat. Joywave) Big Data, Joywave
Lost Frank Ocean
Tej The So Ons
Bite Plastic Picnic
J-Boy Phoenix

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:33 PM PDT
17:19
4:02 PM PDT
27:56
1:59 PM PDT
1:50
7:18 AM PDT
10:17
3:00 AM PDT
8:40
Oct 14, 2021
42:47
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Hollywood avoids a strike
Marketplace Morning Report
Hollywood avoids a strike
Colorado mandates health insurance coverage for transgender care
Colorado mandates health insurance coverage for transgender care
Unemployed and unable to refinance
Unemployed and unable to refinance
Revisiting location-based pay in this era of remote work
The Big Return
Revisiting location-based pay in this era of remote work