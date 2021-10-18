Zillow puts the brakes on controversial house flipping
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also on today's show: understanding the two-tiered pay system at the heart of some labor strikes and author Jay Caspian Kang on Asian American identity.
Segments From this episode
China's troubles at home weigh on growth
Energy problems, supply chain woes and a shaky real estate sector are slowing down Chinese GDP growth.
Why Zillow hit pause on buying houses
Zillow will instead focus on selling off its existing inventory. It could be a prudent move.
2-tiered wage systems test today's labor relations
In the 1980s, some companies paid new workers less than current workers. Now, employers are trying that system during a labor shortage.
What does “Asian American” really mean?
An excerpt from “The Loneliest Americans,” a new book that explores Asian American identity by Jay Caspian Kang.
Keeping the world's largest offshore wind farm on track
Ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, the BBC’s climate editor takes stock of one of the U.K.’s most promising green energies: wind.
"Our mental health is important as well," a social worker says
Macro social worker Jasmine Bolden discusses how social workers are often overworked and underpaid.
Music from the episode
Dangerous (feat. Joywave) Big Data, Joywave
Lost Frank Ocean
Tej The So Ons
Bite Plastic Picnic
J-Boy Phoenix
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer