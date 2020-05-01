May 1, 2020
Work won’t be the same after COVID-19
Plus, fiscal vs. monetary policy, the crush of customer service calls and where those $1,200 checks are going.
Stories From this episode
Do I still need to pay my student loans? What the CARES Act offers for COVID-19 relief
Most federal student loans qualify for a temporary suspension during the coronavirus pandemic, but not all.
How are you spending your $1,200 relief payment?
Americans are paying back friends, buying necessities, paying bills and giving to charity.
Reopening could mean redesigning schedules as well as floor plans
Without space to social distance, a 4-day workweek could give workers room.
It can be stressful to be a customer-service rep right now
They're dealing with high call volumes, difficult questions and chatty customers.
Music from the episode
Headlines (feat. Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny) DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny The Butcher
Nightlite Bonobo, Bajka
Forever and Ever Sun Glitters, Steffaloo
Telephone Lady Gaga, Beyoncé
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
