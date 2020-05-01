COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️

Work won’t be the same after COVID-19
May 1, 2020

May 1, 2020

Plus, fiscal vs. monetary policy, the crush of customer service calls and where those $1,200 checks are going.

Stories From this episode

Check Your Balance ™️

Do I still need to pay my student loans? What the CARES Act offers for COVID-19 relief

by Samantha Fields
Apr 9, 2020
Most federal student loans qualify for a temporary suspension during the coronavirus pandemic, but not all.
The CARES Act temporarily suspends most federal student loan payments, but not all.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
COVID-19

How are you spending your $1,200 relief payment?

by Kimberly Adams
May 1, 2020
Americans are paying back friends, buying necessities, paying bills and giving to charity.
Some people are donating stimulus checks while others are using it for essentials.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

Reopening could mean redesigning schedules as well as floor plans

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 1, 2020
Without space to social distance, a 4-day workweek could give workers room.
A worker disinfects workspaces in an office. Fewer workdays could reduce the number of people in one place at one time.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
COVID-19

It can be stressful to be a customer-service rep right now

by Kristin Schwab
May 1, 2020
They're dealing with high call volumes, difficult questions and chatty customers.
A worker at a call center. Many companies are trying to satisfy customer demand with online solutions.
Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Headlines (feat. Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny) DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny The Butcher
Nightlite Bonobo, Bajka
Forever and Ever Sun Glitters, Steffaloo
Forever and Ever Sun Glitters, Steffaloo
Telephone Lady Gaga, Beyoncé

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
