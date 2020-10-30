Oct 30, 2020
Women leaving the workforce is everyone’s problem
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: Netflix's price hike, the dollar as a safe haven and the volunteer notaries helping Missouri voters mail in their ballots.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Child care crisis could cost women $64.5 billion in lost wages
A new report quantifies the cost of women pulling back from work to care for kids during the pandemic.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Savings take a hit as pandemic lingers
People bought more stuff, like cars and home office equipment, an expert says. But also, there haven’t been any more relief checks.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Americans are contributing more than cash to the 2020 election
In Missouri, a change in the law allowed more people to vote by mail, but with a catch. A new group of volunteers stepped up.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Netflix's strategy: more original content, but shorter runs
The new reality at the streaming service: Three years is a good run; more than that means a big hit.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Netflix's strategy: more original content, but shorter runs
The new reality at the streaming service: Three years is a good run; more than that means a big hit.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
bloodline Ariana Grande
Hotsauce Chelsea Monet
Ghostwriter RJD2
Blue Monday Pete Rock
Skipping Rocks Oddisee
I Am the Lion King PAPA
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer