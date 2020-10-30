Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyBusiness of VotingFast-Track Vaccines

Women leaving the workforce is everyone’s problem
Oct 30, 2020

Women leaving the workforce is everyone’s problem

Plus: Netflix's price hike, the dollar as a safe haven and the volunteer notaries helping Missouri voters mail in their ballots.

Segments From this episode

Workplace Culture

Child care crisis could cost women $64.5 billion in lost wages

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 30, 2020
A new report quantifies the cost of women pulling back from work to care for kids during the pandemic.
iStock/Getty Images
Savings take a hit as pandemic lingers

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 30, 2020
People bought more stuff, like cars and home office equipment, an expert says. But also, there haven’t been any more relief checks.
Pixabay
Americans are contributing more than cash to the 2020 election

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 30, 2020
In Missouri, a change in the law allowed more people to vote by mail, but with a catch. A new group of volunteers stepped up.
Jill Anderson guides Cynthia Barounis through the notarization process outside Rooster restaurant in St. Louis. A change to Missouri law allows most people to vote absentee or by mail, but mail-in ballots must be notarized.
Kimberly Adams
Netflix's strategy: more original content, but shorter runs

by Jasmine Garsd
Oct 30, 2020
The new reality at the streaming service: Three years is a good run; more than that means a big hit.
Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

bloodline Ariana Grande
Hotsauce Chelsea Monet
Ghostwriter RJD2
Blue Monday Pete Rock
Skipping Rocks Oddisee
I Am the Lion King PAPA

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
