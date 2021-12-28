Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Will shorter CDC isolation guidelines help COVID staffing issues?
Dec 27, 2021

Will shorter CDC isolation guidelines help COVID staffing issues?

Plus: What the travel sector has learned from previous COVID waves, and how hunters are dealing with backlogs at the local butcher.

Segments From this episode

Holiday sales boosted by fear of empty shelves

by Lily Jamali
Dec 27, 2021
An early picture of the all-important selling season looks decent.
With shoppers hunting for presents earlier, retailers enjoyed the strongest holiday sales growth in nearly two decades, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse report.
Brandon Bell via Getty Images
COVID-19

Omicron will disrupt staffing in more than just the airline industry

by Savannah Maher
Dec 27, 2021
With the expiration of federally mandated COVID sick leave and related tax incentives, businesses are on their own.
The spread of omicron has brought with it staffing issues in the service industry and health care. Above, a "We're Hiring" sign hangs near the entrance to a CVS store on Nov. 5.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
COVID-19

Travel industry uses lessons from past COVID waves to deal with omicron

by Justin Ho
Dec 27, 2021
Like how to reduce contact, reschedule flights and handle the unexpected.
Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the holiday weekend as the omicron variant spread.
David McNew/AFP via Getty Images
Why are Black people leaving big cities?

by Kimberly Adams and Richard Cunningham
Dec 27, 2021
Kimberly Adams speaks to Politico's Brakkton Booker about a new ongoing series on Black flight from major cities.
Chicago is the first city being spotlighted in Politico's “The Next Great Migration," which outlines how the exodus of a city's Black residents can impact its politics and economy.
Scott Olson via Getty Images
A boon for local butchers is a hurdle for hunters

by Madelyn Beck
Dec 27, 2021
Flush with demand, meat processors are walking away from wild game.
Northwest Premium Meats in Idaho. Manager Elliott Tolbert says he's seen strong demand for butchering services, but processing wild game isn't always worth the effort.
Madelyn Beck/Mountain West News Bureau
50 years of gaming consoles

Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams spoke with Jana Arbanas, Deloitte’s telecom, media and entertainment sector leader, about how the business model of the gaming console has drastically changed since its inception 50 years ago.
Music from the episode

Benzoin Gum MF DOOM
Orchids Monster Rally
Scenic Drive Poolside
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
The Game Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Sunrise The Kooks

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

