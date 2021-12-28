Will shorter CDC isolation guidelines help COVID staffing issues?
Plus: What the travel sector has learned from previous COVID waves, and how hunters are dealing with backlogs at the local butcher.
Segments From this episode
Holiday sales boosted by fear of empty shelves
An early picture of the all-important selling season looks decent.
Omicron will disrupt staffing in more than just the airline industry
With the expiration of federally mandated COVID sick leave and related tax incentives, businesses are on their own.
Travel industry uses lessons from past COVID waves to deal with omicron
Like how to reduce contact, reschedule flights and handle the unexpected.
Why are Black people leaving big cities?
Kimberly Adams speaks to Politico's Brakkton Booker about a new ongoing series on Black flight from major cities.
A boon for local butchers is a hurdle for hunters
Flush with demand, meat processors are walking away from wild game.
50 years of gaming consoles
Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams spoke with Jana Arbanas, Deloitte’s telecom, media and entertainment sector leader, about how the business model of the gaming console has drastically changed since its inception 50 years ago.
