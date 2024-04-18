Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Will AI be the dot-com bubble all over again?
Apr 18, 2024

Mike Simons/Getty Images
Wall Street loves artificial intelligence companies, but has the romance gone too far, too soon? Plus, regional banks are vulnerable to the state of commercial real estate.

Some small businesses are squeezed between rising costs and customers with other options

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 18, 2024
For restaurants and retailers in particular, it can lead to something the Federal Reserve's Beige Book calls "lumpy" pricing.
Restaurants and retailers don’t necessarily have to raise prices to protect their profit margins, says Adrienne Slack at the Atlanta Fed. They can also save money by cutting back.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
What can the dot-com bubble teach us about the future of AI?

by Matt Levin
Apr 18, 2024
In the 1990s, Wall Street was very enthusiastic about the internet — and lost a ton of money because of that enthusiasm.
The burgeoning field of artificial intelligence is often compared to the birth of the internet in the 1990s, when many tech companies did too much too quickly and collapsed.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
As drive-thrus get bigger, some cities aren't lovin' it

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Apr 18, 2024
The rise of online ordering drives restaurant chains to build more drive-thrus, but traffic and walkability concerns have led to bans.
Cars swarm the drive-thrus at a CosMc's in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The brand, owned by McDonald's, only serves customers in drive-thru lanes.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
Netflix looks to drive growth with games after boost from password crackdown

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 18, 2024
Netflix has bought game studios and made other investments, but it's playing at a "high-stakes table" with deep-pocketed competitors.
Netflix’s booth at the Gamescom video game fair in Cologne, Germany, last year. It's putting capital into its video game operation, but faces high-powered rivals.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
In the wake of strikes and peak TV, Hollywood’s workforce is shifting away from LA and New York

by Henry Epp
Apr 18, 2024
States are making tax-break offers that producers can't refuse.
Darwin Brandis/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Becoming a Tree" Richard Houghten
"Things I Do" Andy Shauf
"Nada" Mellah
"City Slicker" J-Walk
"TV Queen" Wild Nothing

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

