Why’s my coffee so expensive?
It has to do with drought in Vietnam and Brazil, but also with rising global demand.
Segments From this episode
Core capital goods spending rose in April, a positive sign for future production
The measure, which also increased year over year, tracks big, one-off purchases like machinery for manufacturing.
The Mexico City water crisis, explained
The most populated North American metro area is facing a "Day Zero" scenario, and longstanding issues with infrastructure and water management are part of the problem.
All dressed up with no sales to show for it
A day in the life of a struggling, but hopeful, entrepreneur.
Why the cost of coffee beans is climbing
Higher global demand for the drink and climate change's effect on supply are behind the upward trend.
Zoom cashiers may signal a new era of digital offshoring and remote work
With advancements in tech and AI, outsourcing looks different now.
Music from the episode
Hi-Fidelity Lava La Rue, Biig Piig
Summer Nights Raaginder, Wisechild
Manhattan Cat Power
Policy of Truth Depeche Mode
Ordinary Pleasure Toror y Moi
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer