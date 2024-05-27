Democracy in the DesertMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Adventures in Housing

Why’s my coffee so expensive?
May 27, 2024

Why's my coffee so expensive?

Noam Galai/Getty Images for SharkNinja
It has to do with drought in Vietnam and Brazil, but also with rising global demand.

Core capital goods spending rose in April, a positive sign for future production

by Stephanie Hughes
May 27, 2024
The measure, which also increased year over year, tracks big, one-off purchases like machinery for manufacturing.
The core capital goods category tracks big, one-time purchases made by businesses, like machinery.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A Warmer World

The Mexico City water crisis, explained

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
May 27, 2024
The most populated North American metro area is facing a "Day Zero" scenario, and longstanding issues with infrastructure and water management are part of the problem.
"One of the things that really jumps out to me about Mexico City is the way this is exacerbating inequality," said Vox's Caroline Houck. "There's obvious tensions around who does get water, whose pipes regularly work, but also when they don't work, who has the money to pay for that increasingly expensive use of water."
Alfredo Estrella/AFP via Getty Images
All dressed up with no sales to show for it

by Maria Hollenhorst
May 27, 2024
A day in the life of a struggling, but hopeful, entrepreneur.
Taylor Nesiah Jenkins, owner of a secondhand boutique called Haus of Vestige, with some of her inventory at a bridal fair in Phoenix, Arizona.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
Why the cost of coffee beans is climbing

by Lily Jamali
May 27, 2024
Higher global demand for the drink and climate change's effect on supply are behind the upward trend.
A coffee producer in Minas Gerais, Brazil, holds up a handful of robusta beans. Vietnam and Brazil, the top growers of robusta, are suffering droughts. 
Douglas Magno/AFP via Getty Images
Zoom cashiers may signal a new era of digital offshoring and remote work

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
May 27, 2024
With advancements in tech and AI, outsourcing looks different now.
Cashiers of the future may actually be taking your order from thousands of miles away.
Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Hi-Fidelity Lava La Rue, Biig Piig
Summer Nights Raaginder, Wisechild
Manhattan Cat Power
Policy of Truth Depeche Mode
Ordinary Pleasure Toror y Moi

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

