Why inflation hits people of color harder
Black and Latino families spend more of their budgets on the necessities, like food and housing. Plus, a nonprofit aims to place women in national security roles.
Segments From this episode
Bank of Japan maintains its ultralow interest rate policy
A lot of investors were betting that the Bank of Japan would join other central banks in hiking rates to beat back inflation.
For Black and Latino families, inflation can hit even harder
A recent New York Fed report finds that households in these demographics have experienced higher-than-average rates of inflation.
For this toy store, it's a race to restock the shelves
The owner of a North Carolina toy shop talks about the state of her business after the holiday retail season.
Sundance Film Fest and other big events are back after battle with omicron
Hundreds of businesses rely on major commercial and arts gatherings for much of their annual income.
This nonprofit wants to put more women in national security jobs
Girl Security is working to change perceptions of the field and encouraging women to bring their valuable experiences to the space.
Betting against a storm
For the past 25 years, catastrophe bonds have been a successful way for insurance companies to spread risk, but as severe weather becomes more frequent, is the bet becoming too risky? From Marketplace's "How We Survive," Amy Scott reports.
Music from the episode
The team
