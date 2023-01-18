Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Why inflation hits people of color harder
Jan 18, 2023

Why inflation hits people of color harder

Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images
Black and Latino families spend more of their budgets on the necessities, like food and housing. Plus, a nonprofit aims to place women in national security roles.

Segments From this episode

Bank of Japan maintains its ultralow interest rate policy

by Lily Jamali
Jan 18, 2023
A lot of investors were betting that the Bank of Japan would join other central banks in hiking rates to beat back inflation.
Though some investors thought the Bank of Japan, seen above, would join other big central banks and push interest rates higher, it did not.
Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images
For Black and Latino families, inflation can hit even harder

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 18, 2023
A recent New York Fed report finds that households in these demographics have experienced higher-than-average rates of inflation.
Black and Latino households tend to spend a larger proportion of their budgets on necessities like food.
Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images
For this toy store, it's a race to restock the shelves

by Sean McHenry
Jan 18, 2023
The owner of a North Carolina toy shop talks about the state of her business after the holiday retail season.
"Our inventory right now is being replenished from the busy selling season," said Irene Kesselman. "It will take me probably two to four months to fill the store again."
Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Sundance Film Fest and other big events are back after battle with omicron

by Savannah Maher
Jan 18, 2023
Hundreds of businesses rely on major commercial and arts gatherings for much of their annual income.
In Park City, Utah, Sundance's cancellation of in-person events hurt local businesses in 2022. Hotels and restaurants are looking forward to welcoming guests this year.
George Frey/Getty Images
This nonprofit wants to put more women in national security jobs

by Amy Scott and Richard Cunningham
Jan 18, 2023
Girl Security is working to change perceptions of the field and encouraging women to bring their valuable experiences to the space.
Women make up only 20% of the national security workforce, but the nonprofit Girl Security is looking to change that. Above, the Pentagon.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Betting against a storm

For the past 25 years, catastrophe bonds have been a successful way for insurance companies to spread risk, but as severe weather becomes more frequent, is the bet becoming too risky? From Marketplace's "How We Survive," Amy Scott reports.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

