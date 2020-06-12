Jun 12, 2020
Why diversity and inclusion programs often fall short
Plus: Some people are getting lax on masks even as COVID-19 cases rise, and we're short on contact tracers.
Stories From this episode
They often lack resources and can even cause a backlash that makes things worse.
The search for contact tracers
Despite high unemployment, governments are having trouble finding enough people to track and reduce COVID-19 transmission. Requirements vary from state to state.
As states lift restrictions, are people going back to stores and restaurants?
We check in with some folks we talked to a month ago.
Banks are getting a boost from PPP loans
The program's helping them attract new customers and bring in revenue during the downturn.
Music from the episode
September (feat. Jean Grae) Mista Sinista
Can You Get to That Funkadelic
Snowchild The Weeknd
All That I Can Do Tish Hyman
Risin' to the Top Keni Burke
The Adults Are Talking The Strokes
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer