Why diversity and inclusion programs often fall short
Jun 12, 2020

Why diversity and inclusion programs often fall short

Plus: Some people are getting lax on masks even as COVID-19 cases rise, and we're short on contact tracers.

Stories From this episode

Race and Economy

Why diversity and inclusion programs often fall short

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 12, 2020
They often lack resources and can even cause a backlash that makes things worse.
Sephora closed its stores in 2019 to hold diversity and inclusion training for its employees. Following weeks of protests against police brutality, companies have made a renewed commitment to tackling systemic racism.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The search for contact tracers

by Erika Beras
Jun 12, 2020
Despite high unemployment, governments are having trouble finding enough people to track and reduce COVID-19 transmission. Requirements vary from state to state.
Contact tracers at work in Belgium. The U.S. is struggling to hire enough of them to reduce transmission of the coronavirus.
Laurie Dieffembacq/Belga/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

As states lift restrictions, are people going back to stores and restaurants?

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 12, 2020
We check in with some folks we talked to a month ago.
People dine on a restaurant patio in Connecticut in late May. Some people feel more comfortable dining outside at a restaurant but aren't ready to sit in a dining room yet.
John Moore/Getty Images
COVID-19

Banks are getting a boost from PPP loans

by Justin Ho
Jun 12, 2020
The program's helping them attract new customers and bring in revenue during the downturn.
A bank branch in Los Angeles. Banks processing PPP loans are seeing new business from those customers and generating fees from the government.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

September (feat. Jean Grae) Mista Sinista
Can You Get to That Funkadelic
Snowchild The Weeknd
All That I Can Do Tish Hyman
Risin' to the Top Keni Burke
The Adults Are Talking The Strokes

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer