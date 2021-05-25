Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Why Black entrepreneurship surged during the pandemic
May 25, 2021

Why Black entrepreneurship surged during the pandemic

Also on the show today: overcoming fear as a first-time homebuyer, how the pandemic changed city streets and a new company is enabling anyone to buy and lock up pollution permits.

Segments From this episode

Black communities saw a boost in entrepreneurship during the pandemic

by Andy Uhler
May 25, 2021
Black Americans were more likely to create businesses than whites, yet they are still underrepresented among entrepreneurs.
One reason for the surge in Black business formation could be that Americans have increased their understanding of historic inequality.
FG Trade via Getty Images
U.S. releases more temporary visas to meet seasonal worker demand

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
May 25, 2021
Employers can now apply for 22,000 additional H-2B visas. Businesses who hire seasonal workers say they're more crucial than ever.
The hospitality sector, from dining to amusement parks, is a key draw for seasonal workers.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Cap and confiscate: Now anyone can buy and lock up pollution permits

by Scott Tong
May 25, 2021
A "vault" for carbon-emissions permits could also create incentives to drive innovation in the battle against climate change.
Emissions from a coal-fired power plant enter the atmosphere. Some states limit carbon emissions and create market-based incentives for companies to meet those goals.
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
The traffic control bible is getting an update. Here's why you should care.

by Matt Levin
May 25, 2021
Pedestrian and bicycle-safety advocates want to rewrite the federal manual to reduce its bias toward cars.
Some argue the Manual on Traffic Control Devices is too prescriptive when it comes to designing things like crosswalks and bike lanes, and too permissive when it comes to cars.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

Overcoming fear as a first-time homebuyer

by Maria Hollenhorst
May 25, 2021
“It’s been very empowering for me, even though it has been very difficult,” says Ko Bragg, a journalist based in New Orleans.
Ko Bragg, one of the 2.38 million Americans who purchased a home for the first time in 2020, inside her New Orleans house.
Courtesy Ko Bragg
Music from the episode

A Mineral Love Bibio
Ghostwriter RJD2
Hotsauce Chelsea Monet
Skipping Rocks Oddisee
I Am the Lion King PAPA

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
