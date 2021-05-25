May 25, 2021
Why Black entrepreneurship surged during the pandemic
Also on the show today: overcoming fear as a first-time homebuyer, how the pandemic changed city streets and a new company is enabling anyone to buy and lock up pollution permits.
Segments From this episode
Black communities saw a boost in entrepreneurship during the pandemic
Black Americans were more likely to create businesses than whites, yet they are still underrepresented among entrepreneurs.
U.S. releases more temporary visas to meet seasonal worker demand
Employers can now apply for 22,000 additional H-2B visas. Businesses who hire seasonal workers say they're more crucial than ever.
Cap and confiscate: Now anyone can buy and lock up pollution permits
A "vault" for carbon-emissions permits could also create incentives to drive innovation in the battle against climate change.
The traffic control bible is getting an update. Here's why you should care.
Pedestrian and bicycle-safety advocates want to rewrite the federal manual to reduce its bias toward cars.
Overcoming fear as a first-time homebuyer
“It’s been very empowering for me, even though it has been very difficult,” says Ko Bragg, a journalist based in New Orleans.
