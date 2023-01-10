Adventures in HousingHow We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Why big banks are “canaries in the economic coal mine”
Jan 9, 2023

Why big banks are "canaries in the economic coal mine"

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Some big banks will report earnings this week, and economists will be watching. Plus, the design trend behind Kia's confusing new logo.

Why big banks are "canaries in the economic coal mine"

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 9, 2023
On Friday, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase will post earning reports. Parts of their business struggled in the fourth quarter.
JPMorgan Chase will be among the banks reporting their quarterly results Friday. Profit predictions for big banks aren't very rosy.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
John Deere says it will make it easier for farmers to repair their own equipment

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 9, 2023
The tractor maker will allow farmers access to manuals and tools they need to fix increasingly high-tech agricultural machinery.
John Deere has more than 40% of the market share for tractors and other agricultural machinery in the U.S.
David Becker/Getty Images
What does it take to lift a house? A lot of money, sweat and hydraulic jacks.

by Amy Scott
Jan 9, 2023
The business of elevating homes is growing as sea-level rise and wetter storms increase flood risk in many parts of the country.
This house in Slidell, Louisiana, is about to be lifted more than 8 feet.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
The FTC's proposed non-compete ban could be a boon for lower-wage workers

by Savannah Maher
Jan 9, 2023
The Federal Trade Commission's proposed ban on non-compete agreements would affect many workers in sectors like fast food and retail, where these agreements can be a cheap way of retaining employees.
In sectors like fast food, non-compete agreements can function as cheap retention tools, said Andy Challenger of the staffing firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. 
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Why Kia's confusing new logo might actually be good for business

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 9, 2023
A logo expert weighs in on “KN car” confusion and the wider design trend Kia’s logo exemplifies.
The logo of Kia on its new all-electric vehicle, EV6, during its showcase event in Seoul in June 2021.
Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

Why one family moved from Indiana to Arizona to Indiana again

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 9, 2023
… and now plans to move back to Arizona.
Devonte and Cassie Bradford with their three kids, Damari, Kendrix and Jaylee.
Courtesy Bradford family
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

