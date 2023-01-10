Why big banks are “canaries in the economic coal mine”
Some big banks will report earnings this week, and economists will be watching. Plus, the design trend behind Kia's confusing new logo.
On Friday, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase will post earning reports. Parts of their business struggled in the fourth quarter.
John Deere says it will make it easier for farmers to repair their own equipment
The tractor maker will allow farmers access to manuals and tools they need to fix increasingly high-tech agricultural machinery.
What does it take to lift a house? A lot of money, sweat and hydraulic jacks.
The business of elevating homes is growing as sea-level rise and wetter storms increase flood risk in many parts of the country.
The FTC's proposed non-compete ban could be a boon for lower-wage workers
The Federal Trade Commission's proposed ban on non-compete agreements would affect many workers in sectors like fast food and retail, where these agreements can be a cheap way of retaining employees.
Why Kia's confusing new logo might actually be good for business
A logo expert weighs in on “KN car” confusion and the wider design trend Kia’s logo exemplifies.
Why one family moved from Indiana to Arizona to Indiana again
… and now plans to move back to Arizona.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer