My EconomyBanks in TurmoilA Warmer WorldElection 2024

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support our non-partisan non-profit newsroom 💜 Donate now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Who pays real estate agents?
Mar 18, 2024

Who pays real estate agents?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Right now, the seller does — kinda. But that could change.

Segments From this episode

Interest rates worldwide might start falling as central banks meet this week

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 18, 2024
Switzerland may be the first to start rolling back the recent round of rate hikes.
The European Central Bank is expected to be among the first central banks to start cutting rates, says Sharyn O’Halloran at Columbia Business School.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

More housing stock means the market may be shifting in favor of buyers

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
Mar 18, 2024
New home listings hit a 17-month high in February, and as more sellers sell, housing prices could flatten, says Conor Sen at Bloomberg Opinion.
"We're seeing inventory really grow off the very low levels of last year," says Bloomberg's Conor Sen. "And in a market that's very undersupplied, that's becoming a meaningful amount of inventory."
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

New fees and new tech may curb methane emissions

by Elizabeth Trovall
Mar 18, 2024
More accurate means of measurement could help curtail the greenhouse gas, a potent contributor to climate change.
In the next few years, there will be wider deployment of technology to detect and reduce methane emissions, according to Arvind Ravikumar of the University of Texas at Austin.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Bird flu has killed chickens and scrambled egg prices

by Kerry Klein
Mar 18, 2024
Since early 2022, more than 80 million birds, most of them egg layers, have been stricken by the disease.
Poultry caretakers and processors take strict biosecurity measures to keep avian influenza and other viruses away from their birds.
Kerry Klein/KVPR
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Trick Question" spring gang
"Mean Green" Snarky Puppy
"Flutter" Mocky
"The Spirit Blossoms All Over the Land" Onra
"Cut It Upwards" Kelpe
"Vide Noir" Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:41 PM PDT
16:02
4:31 PM PDT
28:02
2:03 PM PDT
1:05
7:16 AM PDT
8:40
3:24 AM PDT
5:40
Mar 14, 2024
31:49
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
Hey TikTok, beware the Ides of March
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
Hey TikTok, beware the Ides of March
Recent immigrants have filled labor gaps, boosted job creation, experts say
Recent immigrants have filled labor gaps, boosted job creation, experts say
Highways isolate urban communities nationwide. $3 billion from Washington aims to fix that.
Highways isolate urban communities nationwide. $3 billion from Washington aims to fix that.
The cost of tax season is getting higher
The cost of tax season is getting higher