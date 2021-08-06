When working from home means getting left behind
Plus: The Weekly Wrap, supply surpluses and a closer look at July's jobs report.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Bloomberg’s Jordyn Holman and the Washington Post’s Heather Long about the jobs report, infrastructure and the rest of the week's economic news.
Who's in, who's out: What the labor participation rate tells us about the job market
The pandemic forced some Americans out of the workforce to care for family. Risk posed by the delta variant may keep them from returning.
Does owning a home turn us into worse people?
Vox's Jerusalem Demsas explains how homeownership can drive people to oppose policies that are beneficial for the entire neighborhood.
Supply chain hiccups are causing overstocks, not just shortages
Too much inventory, a headache for some retailers, can be a boon for others.
Will some workers be left behind if they work from home?
Remote working could slow the careers of young people, women and workers of color, experts say.
