When working from home means getting left behind
Aug 6, 2021

When working from home means getting left behind

Plus: The Weekly Wrap, supply surpluses and a closer look at July's jobs report.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Bloomberg’s Jordyn Holman and the Washington Post’s Heather Long about the jobs report, infrastructure and the rest of the week's economic news.
Who's in, who's out: What the labor participation rate tells us about the job market

by Kimberly Adams
Aug 6, 2021
The pandemic forced some Americans out of the workforce to care for family. Risk posed by the delta variant may keep them from returning.
A job fair in June. Data in the strong July jobs report shows that the labor force participation rate remains in a narrow range.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Does owning a home turn us into worse people?

by Andie Corban and Amy Scott
Aug 6, 2021
Vox's Jerusalem Demsas explains how homeownership can drive people to oppose policies that are beneficial for the entire neighborhood.
The housing affordability crisis used to be confined to people with lower incomes, says Jerusalem Demsas. "Now housing unaffordability has gone through the roof," she says.
David McNew via Getty Images
Supply chain hiccups are causing overstocks, not just shortages

by Caroline Champlin
Aug 6, 2021
Too much inventory, a headache for some retailers, can be a boon for others.
Supply chain bottlenecks have become the reality recently. While many face shortages, some businesses are benefiting from the opposite: overstock.
Chris McGrath via Getty Images
COVID-19

Will some workers be left behind if they work from home?

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 6, 2021
Remote working could slow the careers of young people, women and workers of color, experts say.
Research shows that managers are more likely to recognize the achievements of in-person workers rather than work-from-home employees. This could disadvantage parents and caretakers.
Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Aminals Baths
Love Of My Life (An Ode To Hip Hop) - Longer Album Version Erykah Badu, Common
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
A Tune For Jack Lemon Jelly
Vale Maribou State
Back To You Selena Gomez

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
