When working from anywhere means working in luxury
Nov 15, 2021

When working from anywhere means working in luxury

Also: The Biden-Xi summit and China's economy, how companies confess to raising prices and the sweetness of being a baklava baker during the holiday season.

Segments From this episode

Be honest? Conceal it? Companies confront how to raise prices.

by Matt Levin
Nov 15, 2021
Rising input costs do not seem to be hurting every business' bottom line.
From major companies to the corner deli, businesses are wrestling with how best to communicate cost increases to customers.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
What would an all-electric world look like?

From Marketplace's new podcast, "How We Survive," Molly Wood chats about what would be needed to create a net-zero world by decentralizing infrastructure and electrifying ... well ... just about everything.
China's economy has slowed, but trade is still booming

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 15, 2021
The Biden-Xi summit will not focus on the economy, but China’s has shown both weakness and strength this year.
China isn't "growing at 10%, but they’re still growing faster than everyone else,” an expert says. The nation's share of global trade has expanded as well.
Emmanuel Wong via Getty Images
Native leaders raise economic issues at First Nations Summit

by Savannah Maher
Nov 15, 2021
During the summit, tribal leaders drew attention to the lack of investment in the Indian Health Service.
President Joe Biden at the Tribal Nations Summit. In his opening remark, Biden noted the disproportionate toll COVID-19 has taken on Indigenous communities.
Alex Wong via Getty Images
Workplace Culture

The future of work anywhere: gardens, stores and hotels

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 15, 2021
The more working at an office becomes a choice, the more workplaces could become a niche consumer product.
A garden "pod" office at Second Home Hollywood co-working space.
Meghan McCarty Carino/Marketplace
The holidays are a good time to be in the baklava business

by Andie Corban
Nov 15, 2021
Rita Magalde, owner of Sheer Ambrosia, is shifting to working full time on making and selling her confections ahead of the holidays.
“It’s going to be a long two months," said Rita Magalde about what's likely to be a hectic holiday season for her bakery, Sheer Ambrosia.
Armend Nimani via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Classic (feat. Krs-One, Redman, Teknizzle & Hi-Def) Mad Skill, Krs-One, Redman, Teknizzle & Hi-Def)
Lost Girl (Noelle) GlitchxCity, Dj Cutman
Beautyful Beauti Brainstory
Twenties Bren Joy
Hold On, We're Going Home Drake, Majid Jordan
No Helmet Up Indianola RJD2

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

