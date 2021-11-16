When working from anywhere means working in luxury
Also: The Biden-Xi summit and China's economy, how companies confess to raising prices and the sweetness of being a baklava baker during the holiday season.
Segments From this episode
Be honest? Conceal it? Companies confront how to raise prices.
Rising input costs do not seem to be hurting every business' bottom line.
What would an all-electric world look like?
From Marketplace's new podcast, "How We Survive," Molly Wood chats about what would be needed to create a net-zero world by decentralizing infrastructure and electrifying ... well ... just about everything.
China's economy has slowed, but trade is still booming
The Biden-Xi summit will not focus on the economy, but China’s has shown both weakness and strength this year.
Native leaders raise economic issues at First Nations Summit
During the summit, tribal leaders drew attention to the lack of investment in the Indian Health Service.
The future of work anywhere: gardens, stores and hotels
The more working at an office becomes a choice, the more workplaces could become a niche consumer product.
The holidays are a good time to be in the baklava business
Rita Magalde, owner of Sheer Ambrosia, is shifting to working full time on making and selling her confections ahead of the holidays.
Music from the episode
Classic (feat. Krs-One, Redman, Teknizzle & Hi-Def) Mad Skill, Krs-One, Redman, Teknizzle & Hi-Def)
Lost Girl (Noelle) GlitchxCity, Dj Cutman
Beautyful Beauti Brainstory
Twenties Bren Joy
Hold On, We're Going Home Drake, Majid Jordan
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer